(CNN) — A series of new firearm laws will go into effect in Texas next month – further loosening gun restrictions in a state that’s had four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

The laws — passed before a gunman massacred 22 people and injured dozens in El Paso last weekend – will make it easier to have guns in a state with some of the laxest weapons restrictions in the nation.

