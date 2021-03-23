Texas to open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults beginning March 29

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning Monday, March 29.

Texas DSHS expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups.

The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel said. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death – such as older adults.”

DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.

This is meant to ensure vaccination of anyone 80 or older with as small a burden on themselves as possible.

Also next week, DSHS will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers.

The public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available.

People can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A, 1B and 1C per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

All Texans over the age of 50 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.

