Texas to opt out of pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Monday afternoon informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021.

This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Gov. Abbott said according to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits.

“At this stage of opening the state 100 percent, the focus must be on helping unemployed Texans connect with the more than a million job openings, rather than paying unemployment benefits to remain off the employment rolls,” Gov. Abbott said.

