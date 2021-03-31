Texas trooper taken off life support, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that Trooper Chad Walker died from injuries following the shooting in Limestone County.

Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead. Texas Department of Public Safety

Walker was shot multiple times after he stopped on the side of FM 2383 outside Mexia to help a person with a broken-down vehicle.

The shooter DeArthur Pinson Jr., allegedly shot Walker and then fled the scene. Pinson Jr. was found dead at a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, and Texas DPS believes he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.