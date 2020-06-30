Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief helps raise funds for Bowie tornado victims

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — More than a month later, Bowie is still picking up after the EF1 tornado that ripped through the town.

In order to help raise funds and raise spirits, they held Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief event tonight held by the United Methodist Church of Bowie

“A lot of victims hurting and housing not ready so we just want to give back the best way we can,” organizer Jarae Scruggs said.

Yet while most of the volunteers were masked up and promoting social distancing, that wasn’t a concern for most in attendance.

“Because of the coronavirus, we had decided not to do anything in doors and then it just came about,” Scruggs said. “So with the community support and the churches support and organizations, it just came together.”

Free to attend, but donations were encouraged to be made to the disaster relief fund set at Legend Bank in Bowie to keep cleanup efforts thriving.

“Anything that we can do to help raise money to give back to those in need is great to be apart of,” singer for Lighthouse Worship Jennifer Harris said. “It’s really cool to be able to get outside the church walls and use the gifts that god’s given us.”

There may be much work that still needs to be done, but for the folks in Bowie, it was time to enjoy a fun summer night.

“Despite corona, despite the tornado, despite everything going on in our government and our world and all the riots, we just need to feel like we’re one and we can do this,” Scruggs said.