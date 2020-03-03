Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn visits Wichita Falls on Super Tuesday

Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, joined at right by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., answers a question about the mass shooting at a Texas church this week, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Republican Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn made an appearance on Tuesday in Wichita Falls at P’s Crazy Car Museum.

After a short speech, Senator Cornyn shook hands, posed for pictures and spoke with veterans.

The incumbent seemed confident about going into the primary against his four Republican challengers even though his view on taking money from the defense budget and putting it towards the border wall, clashes with the view of the Republican congressman of this district, Mac Thornberry, as well as his leading Democratic opponent, MJ Hegar.

“But I believe border security is part of our national security,” Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn said. “But I regret that because of the polarization in Washington, the president’s not able to get a reasonable appropriation for those border security measures that I think are important to our security.”

In this Republican primary race, Senator Cornyn will be facing against Virgil Bierschwale, John Anthony Castro, Dwayne Stovall and Mark Yancey.

Cornyn has received endorsements from key Republicans like President Donald Trump and fellow Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

