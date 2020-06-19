Texas unemployment rates soar to double digits

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — May unemployment numbers are showing the real, and deep, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Texas economy.

In one year, jobless rates rose from single digits to double digits in a majority of regions of Texas.

The state rate rose from 3.1% in 2019 to about 13% in May.

The Wichita Falls rate shot up from under 3% in 2019 to almost 11% in May.

That reflects 4,322 people without jobs.

The lowest rate is in Amarillo, at 8.5%.

Rates in some areas are around 18%.

Jobless rates around this area range from 10.7% in Montague County to 4.9% in Baylor.