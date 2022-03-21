ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in the Holliday Area are thankful to still have their homes after a grass fire swept across most of the area covering roughly 1,000 acres.

“We responded to 34 fires, for 16,065 acres just yesterday,” Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Regan Reser said.

16,000 with roughly 1,000 of those being right here in Texoma. Reser says it’s important to get agencies in the surrounding areas and even across the U.S. to the fire in order to get it contained as fast as possible.

“What happens when the locals feel that it’s beyond their capabilities and that can be either a large fire or they don’t have anybody that’s able to show up to the fire at that time. It just depends they call us and we start bringing in our state assets to help them,” Reser said.

State assets like aircrafts, along with Texas Intrastate Fire mutual aid of TIFMA, along with calling in out-of-state agencies when the fire gets out of control. Something that Reser says is crucial in order to save homes and lives as well.

“We do it every year and it just depends on the fire season. So when we have a big fire season we kind of put out a shopping list of different equipment and personnel we need across the United States and the same in return when we’re not having fires and they need something. We’ll send our equipment and personnel out to them to help them,” Reser said.

With rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, Reser says its nice right now but it won’t help much in the long run.

“The rain is great and right now it’s going to give us a couple of days of relief but everybody needs to remember too we’re in the winter dormant season. That grass is dry. The only way it’s getting wet is from the water, the rain hitting it. There’s not any uptake or anything like that so we really need the warm weather and start to green up and that will start slowing things down,” Reser said.

Until then, Reser says it’s important to be wildfire aware and refrain from doing any type of fire-related activity outside when the wind is strong.

Although the fire has been contained, there are several throughout the state still burning.

Click here to stay up to date with the latest fires around the state.