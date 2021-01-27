Texas Workforce Commission hosts drive-thru job fair in Henrietta

CLAY COUNTY(KFDX KJTL) — The Texas Workforce Commission held a job fair in Henrietta hoping to help residents who may have lost their job during the pandemic find work.

Despite many businesses reopening normally after pandemic closures, some businesses have still remained closed, shortened hours or have cut jobs.

The number of people unemployed in Texas peaked in May of 2020 and in October saw that number dropped, leaving just over 968,000 Texans unemployed.

Now the number of unemployed people has increased just over 185,000 more according to the department of numbers.

That’s why the Texas Workforce Commission held a drive-thru job fair to help those seeking employment in this pandemic.

“We have seen a rise in people needing assistance in help finding a job. Our office is open by appointment only and we’ve seen a lot more foot traffic coming through,” Texas Workforce Business Service Manager Ginger Hannah said.

Many have either lost their jobs or do not know where to look in a time of a crisis, but Ginger said there are job opportunities in Clay County.

“There are a lot of retail and fast food jobs available. Right now, at our job fair, we have some positions with the travel center and also the Dairy Queen in Archer, Olney and right here in Henrietta as well,” Ginger said.

Also hiring are oil fields, the Clay County Memorial Hospital as well as Henrietta ISD. Jobs ginger said jobs that can be matched by these steps.

With the eleven counties the workforce over see’s they hope to help many get back to work.

To get started on the job search, click here.