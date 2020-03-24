Texas Workforce Commission offers help to those in need of job, more hours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As more businesses are being forced to close down or limit access, workers are being laid off or their hours have been cut.



But Texas Workforce Commission officials said they have resources to help individuals who have found themselves jobless or with less hours.



“They can go to to UI.texasworkforce.org that’s 24/7 and they can see if they qualify for unemployment insurance, benefits” Workforce Solutions Media Specialist Cisco Gamez said.

Gamez said there has been an increase in the number of people applying for unemployment insurance so far.



You can also call (800) 989-6631 for assistance.