Texhoma Christian Care Center officials prepare for 2nd annual Christmas in July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Folks with a local organization are hosting the second annual Christmas in July event this weekend.

Texhoma Christian Care Center officials will host the free event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Street area at its facility on Saturday, July 20.

Officials from the care center say funds from booth rentals, TCCC products, and concession stand sales will go towards research for Alzheimer’s disease.

The organizer wants the community to come out and support local businesses and contribute to helping find a cure.

“It’s just a very important cause, there’s no real treatment, there’s no real cure,” Texhoma Christian Care Center NDS Coordinator Renata Wiltse said. “The numbers just continue to grow, it’s something that’s very near and dear to everyone who works here at Texhoma and we’d love to see a cure in our lifetimes.”

Wiltse said local businesses can rent booths and promote their products while helping fund research.