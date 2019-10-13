Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local authors celebrated National Indie Author’s Day at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

This is the second year this event is happening, and it started as a way to meet and greet Texoma authors and purchase books but became a space to share ideas, writing tips, and information on ways to become a published author.

Carole Gilbert is an 8-time published author who says it is great to speak with other local authors like herself.

“Anytime you see local authors, you know, we have something to share. We all are writing because, for some reason, we were lead to write. We all have a story and we all can write something. So, it’s a wonderful way to release your emotions and we just love to share that with you.”

While there are different writing groups across Texoma, the event is a way to get all of those authors together for the benefit of the community.