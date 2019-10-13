Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local authors celebrated National Indie Author’s Day at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

This is the second year this event is happening, and it started as a way to meet and greet Texoma authors and purchase books but became a space to share ideas, writing tips, and information on ways to become a published author.

Carole Gilbert is an 8-time published author who says it is great to speak with other local authors like herself.

“Anytime you see local authors, you know, we have something to share. We all are writing because, for some reason, we were lead to write. We all have a story and we all can write something. So, it’s a wonderful way to release your emotions and we just love to share that with you.”

While there are different writing groups across Texoma, the event is a way to get all of those authors together for the benefit of the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Bus Driver Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Driver Abuse"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19"

Joint bank accounts NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joint bank accounts NBC News"

Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio man fights till the end for his little girl"

Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rider baseball golf tournament fundraiser"

Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Illegal immigrant sentenced in murder trial"

TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX Deputy killed while helping stranded driver"

Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor calls on faith leaders"

Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor asks faith leaders to come together amid violence"

Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston"

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day"

Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News