Texoma bar, restaurant owners react to Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide announcement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— While Governor Greg Abbott said it’s time for Texas businesses to return to the pre-COVID normal, many business owners said it may still be a long time, if ever when that happens.

Abbott announced businesses next week can resume 100% capacity and also lifted the statewide mask order, but some business owners wonder if many of their customers are ready for large crowds and no masks.

Well, one thing is certain, several bar and restaurant owners are excited to begin this newest stage of “reopening Texas” but not without lingering concerns.

“It is now time to open Texas one hundred percent,” Abbott announced.

Words many business owners in Texas have been waiting to hear.

“Thank you, Jesus. It’s a relief to be completely honest, it’s been almost a year and I know the virus is there and I know it’s hurt, several people. But again at the same time, the vaccinations are out, it’s been a year, lets get out, let’s open Texas up,” Owner of Stick’s Place, Kim Stevens said.

For the past year, Stevens had to get creative at her business, which she said has been paying off.

“We’re going to continue with the kitchen, the kitchen has been a success. We’ve been pretty much running our booze sales and our food sales within a couple of hundred dollars, the food is doing well, and it’s getting bigger and better every day so I’m going to continue with this investment,” Stevens said.

Pho Corner owner, Phillip Allen said lifting the mask mandate as well as allowing restaurants to operate at 100% capacity, are steps in the right direction but it doesn’t mean they are returning to normal.

“We’ll most likely require that our front of the house staff, the staff that’s going to be serving our guests, because as business owners, it’s not only our responsibility to keep our staff safe but its also our responsibility to keep our customers and our guests safe and feel safe coming in to dine,” Allen said.

Something that is on the top of the list of several business owners, safety, and with more vaccinations rolling out, the return to some kind of normal may not be far away.

Governor Abbott’s executive order will go into effect in one week, March 10th.

Click here for Governor Greg Abbott’s full executive order.