Texoma celebrates family on Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To wish mothers a happy Mother’s Day Karat Bar and Bistro provided a Mother’s Day brunch for their customers.

Karat served a four-course brunch that included yogurt parfait with fresh berries and strawberry romanoff french toast.

Karat’s tables were spaced according to CDC guidelines, and the restaurant only took reservations to limit their capacity.

“Any holiday where we want to spare our wives and mothers from cooking is a great opportunity for us to spoil them in the restaurant,” owner Amber Schacter said,

With the pandemic slowing some activities down, one Texoma mother says this year is just as special as ever.

“In year’s past we’ve gone separate directions,” Deena Green said. “Been at the lake, been at church, whatever, but this year we have really enjoyed just family and being able to be together.”