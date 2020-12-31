Texoma celebrates New Year’s Eve

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 is impacting the way many are choosing to ring in the new year but there are still a few events going on around Texoma if you are looking to get out of the house.

Whether it’s a roller skating rink or a casino, there’s a little something for everyone.

Family Fun Zone General Manager Kenny Nordeen wants kids and families to remember New Years’s Eve 2021

“We are having a family late-night skate. It’s open to the public. It’s from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. We are going to have fun. We are going to play games and everyone is going to have a good time. At midnight, we are going to have a confetti cannon,” Nordeen said.

Nordeen said both parents and kids are welcome.

“We want the families to come as a whole. Not necessarily just the kids themselves,” said Nordeen.

Opening up his skating rink for a late-night skate on New Years’ Eve, Nordeen said he hopes to create a place where families can make memories in a safe way and finally turn the page on a challenging year that will make a difference.

“COVID-19 has really taken a hit on us but we are open so all the kids can have a good time tonight. We’ll keep social distancing. We’ll keep our capacity at about 50 percent tonight. That’s around 300,” said Nordeen.

But for those without kids, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Marketing Manager with the Comanche Nation Red River Hotel and Casino Megan Noberto said they are open for business and hosting an 80’s themed New Years’ Eve party with social distancing guidelines enforced.

“Great to have people come from all over to celebrate their New Years Eve with us,” Noberto said.

Even amid a pandemic, Noberto said that they have made the casino safe for guests.

“We have partitioners that are between machines. We ask that people stay 6 feet apart. Wear your mask at all times unless you are eating or drinking,” Noberto said.

All in an effort to give Texomans who want to venture out to a place to go and make memories heading into 2021.