Texoma Community Credit Union and Adult Protective Services Partner Again To Host “Tree of Life”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Community Credit Union (TCCU) has once again partnered with Adult Protective Services to help serve those in need this holiday season.

At this event, APS caseworkers will join TCCU employees in decorating the “Tree of Life” with ornaments representing each person in need and their wish list.

The community is encouraged to stop by any of TCCU’s three branches between December 4 and 13 to choose an ornament so that they can be a Santa for someone in need.

All gifts must be returned to TCCU by Saturday, December 14.

For more information, CLICK HERE.