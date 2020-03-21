Texoma Community Credit Union implements ‘Small Business Relief Loans’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since a lot could be at stake for local businesses, the Texoma Community Credit Union is taking action.

TCCU has introduced a new type of loan to help local small businesses impacted by closures and precautions related to COVID-19.

TCCU’s President and CEO John Buckley said they are stepping up to serve their members in these unprecedented times.

“We don’t know where we’re gonna be in the next couple months so we’re offering up to 25,000 at 3.25% up to six months, Buckley said. “We’re gonna do a six-month term so these business owners don’t have to worry about paying payroll and paying utilities.”

Additionally, Buckley said they are also willing to defer interest and extend payments for business owners with existing accounts to help get them through this crisis.

The loans are available immediately to anyone with a TCCU account in good standing, extensions will be available based on time and needs.

