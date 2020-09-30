Texoma Community Credit Union to paint giant “T” in support of breast cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Community Credit Union is showing their support for our friends and neighbors affected by breast cancer by painting a giant “T” logo outside of their Southwest Parkway branch.

This month will be the start of the fundraising hosted by TCCU, to benefit the American Cancer Society and Susan G.Komen. Each of TCCU’s three branch locations will be the site of donation jars as well as cancer prevention and detection materials.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 9:00-9:30 a.m. at the Texoma Community Credit Union located at 4019 Southwest Parkway.