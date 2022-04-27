TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Several consecutive days of severe weather are possible across Texoma beginning Thursday, April 28.
According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling’s latest forecast, Thursday and Friday include a chance for storms to become severe if they are able to form.
Bohling said our current rain chances are slim, around 10% for most of the viewing area, with slightly higher chances of severe weather developing on Friday, April 29.
According to Bohling, any storms that do form would likely be severe on Friday.
The forecast doesn’t call for rain chances on Saturday, April 30, but later into the weekend, better rain chances return to the area.
Bohling said showers and storms look very likely on Sunday, the first day of May 2022. There’s a slight risk for severe area for the southwestern portions of the viewing area, though Bohling said that area is likely to expand.
Another slight risk for severe weather exists for the eastern portion of our viewing area on Monday, May 2, but they are largely dependent upon how the environment is set up after the storms on Sunday.
Of course, those who have lived in Texoma for long enough know that any and every forecast is subject to change at a moments notice, especially in the spring.
As always, stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.