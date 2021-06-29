Texoma COVID-19 vaccination rates by county

WICHITA Co., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — With Texas reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, and Fourth of July holiday gatherings approaching, here is a look at the most recent rates of vaccinations for residents of Texoma counties.





Note the rates are for the total population age 12 and over. Rates substantially increase the older the segment is sampled.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports about 46% of Texans are now fully vaccinated, though the vaccination rate has flattened.

They also report around 10% of new cases being reported are the new Delta variant, and the number of hospitalizations is increasing.