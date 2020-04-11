Texoma Cowboy Church gives back to local businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the coronavirus pandemic affects local businesses, the community is helping them get through these tough times.

Texoma Cowboy Church is donating to several small businesses throughout the area to show their support.

Texoma Cowboy Church is doing several giving projects around Wichita Falls just to give back to the community.

Odd Duck Coffee and Jordan Craft BBQ are just two businesses to receive gifts from TCC.

TCC paid for free coffee all day at Odd Duck Coffee and they paid for almost 200 plates of food at Jordan Craft Barbecue.

“They wanted to treat everybody to coffee today,” Odd Duck Coffee owner Christa Cooper said. “They want to bless the community and bless the local small business. It’s been an interesting time so they knew that this would just be one of those things that would help everybody out.”

“Just kind of a nice gesture from the church to get through this time that we’re social distancing and kind of missing out on everyday activities such as eating out at a restaurant,” Jordan Craft BBQ marketing director Cheryl Price said.

This kind gesture was spontaneous from TCC and took these owners by surprise as both businesses completed the goal of the church by serving the community that supports them.

“They had a line waiting out the door or in the parking lot when they pulled up today. And so they condensed the portions down a little bit and ended up feeding almost 200 people,” Price said.

“They just called us,” Cooper said. “I don’t know how long they been thinking and praying about this but they called us day before yesterday and asked if they could do this for us. And i was blown away. I couldn’t believe it.”

But one thing people can always believe in is Texomans loving their community.

“It was great. A great way to just give back to the community. And just the community coming together and helping each other through this time. It’s always a nice thing,” Price said.

“Everybody from all the local businesses downtown we’re shopping at each other’s places,” Cooper said “We’re trying to help each other out. The community is still checking on us. Buying stuff. Any time they come in they’re like, ‘what can we do to support you?’ It’s been amazing to be a part of.”

Representatives from the TCC didn’t want to do an on-camera interview; they just wanted to give back by showing the love of Christ.