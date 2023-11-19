WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls hosted their fall festival to raise some money for their youth missions trip.

Once a year, the Texoma Cowboy Church has youth missionaries travel to help out an area not as fortunate as theirs and further embrace and share the lord’s word. Sunday, November 19, 2023, they hosted their fall festival to raise additional funds to send more youths on the mission.

“We’ve got 11 different games set up, we’ve got two bounce houses, we’ve got concessions stand and we also have the guys riding horses back there,” said youth leader Jack Kelsey. “It’s all just family, fun and entertainment. we’ve got a cakewalk and a live band.”

This year, the group is traveling to Mora, New Mexico which is an area that dealt with several floods and wildfires over the past year. Kelsey noted he wants to give back to an area like this because he believes some kids do not realize how fortunate they are until they see the “real world.”

Kelsey is looking to take 20 youth members on the trip this year.

