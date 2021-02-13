Texoma Delays and Closings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures remain below freezing across most of Texoma, with the potential to cause hazardous road conditions, prompting many delays and closings in the area.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
Church Delays and Closings
- Faith Lutheran Church Wichita Falls — all services will be canceled on Sunday, Feb. 14
- First Baptist Church Henrietta — canceling services for Sunday, Feb. 14, but will live stream
- Grace Church — all services are canceled for Sunday, Feb. 14
- Texoma Cowboy Church — will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14
- Trinity United Methodist Church — food pantry for Monday, Feb. 15 postponed to Monday, Feb. 22
Other Delays and Closings
- Southside Youth Senter — closed on Monday, Feb. 15.
- Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge — closed on Saturday, Feb. 13.