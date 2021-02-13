Texoma Delays and Closings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures remain below freezing across most of Texoma, with the potential to cause hazardous road conditions, prompting many delays and closings in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

Church Delays and Closings

Faith Lutheran Church Wichita Falls — all services will be canceled on Sunday, Feb. 14

— all services will be canceled on Sunday, Feb. 14 First Baptist Church Henrietta — canceling services for Sunday, Feb. 14, but will live stream

canceling services for Sunday, Feb. 14, but will live stream Grace Church — all services are canceled for Sunday, Feb. 14

— all services are canceled for Sunday, Feb. 14 Texoma Cowboy Church — will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14

— will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14 Trinity United Methodist Church — food pantry for Monday, Feb. 15 postponed to Monday, Feb. 22

Other Delays and Closings