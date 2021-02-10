Texoma delays and closings — Thursday, February 11

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Temperatures remain below freezing across most of Texoma, causing hazardous road conditions and prompting many delays and closings in the area for Thursday, February 11.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

Delays and closings for Wednesday, February 10 can be found here.

See the full list of delays and closings for Thursday, February 11 below:

Texas School Delays and Closings

Chillicothe ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late

— 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late Forestburg ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late

— 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late Midway ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11

— 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11 Perrin-Whitt CISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11

— 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11 Quanah ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb.11

— 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb.11 Saint Jo ISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late

— 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late Throckmorton CISD — 10 a.m. delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 11, buses run 2 hours late

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning for all students on Thursday, Feb. 11

University Delays and Closings

Midwestern State University — Board of Regents meeting moved to virtual at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11

Public Service Delays and Closings

Clay County Courthouse and Annex — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11

— Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 Electra Municipal Court — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 11

— Closed on Thursday, Feb. 11 Lawton City Sites and Facilities — Staff reports at 10 a.m., most sites and facilities open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11

— Staff reports at 10 a.m., most sites and facilities open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 Montague County Courthouse and Annex — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11

— Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 Texas Health and Human Services Offices — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 —Includes offices in Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon and Graham

— Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 —Includes offices in Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon and Graham Wichita Falls Regional Airport — Flight 3571 (6:30 a.m.) canceled for Thursday, Feb. 11

— Flight 3571 (6:30 a.m.) canceled for Thursday, Feb. 11 United Regional Physician Group Clinics — Opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11

Other Delays and Closings

Palmico Air — Second shift delayed until 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11

Road Conditions

Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:

