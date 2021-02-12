Texoma delays and closings

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Friday, February 12, all of Texoma is under a winter weather warning and we want to keep you informed on all delays and closings over the next couple of days.

See the full list of closings and delays below.

Church Delays and Closings

Trinity United Methodist Church food pantry: postponed on Monday, February 15, and rescheduled to Monday, February 22.

Texas School Delays and Closings

No closings and delays announced at this time.

University Delays and Closings

No closings and delays announced at this time.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

No closings and delays announced at this time.

Childcare Delays and Closings

No closings and delays announced at this time.

Public Services Delays and Closings

No closings and delays announced at this time.

Health and Wellness Delays and Closings

No closings and delays announced at this time.

Other Delays and Closings

Southside Youth Senter: closed on Monday, February 15.

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge: closed on Saturday, February 13.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage and your local weather authority as we update the delays and closings list throughout the day and for the next couple of days.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions by clicking here to view our interactive radar and make sure you check out Texoma’s Weather Authority on Facebook.