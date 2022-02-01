TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD — Early release at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Busses will run on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

— Early release at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Busses will run on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burkburnett ISD — Early release at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Early release at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Christ Academy — Early release at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Early release at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Graham ISD — Early release at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Early release at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Midway ISD — Early release at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Early release at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Petrolia CISD — Classes & extra-curricular events canceled Wednesday, Feb. 2 & Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently cancelled and will be reevaluated if the weather clears.

— Classes & extra-curricular events canceled Wednesday, Feb. 2 & Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently cancelled and will be reevaluated if the weather clears. Throckmorton CISD — Early release at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Early release at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Wichita Falls ISD — Early release on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Middle and high schools release at noon. Elementary schools release at 1 p.m.

Early release on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Middle and high schools release at noon. Elementary schools release at 1 p.m. Windthorst ISD — Early release at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Early release at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Woodson ISD — Early release at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

** Officials with City View ISD, Holliday ISD, and Iowa Park CISD said on social media they are monitoring the weather situation and will make the decision concerning canceling or releasing early from classes at a later time. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the most up-to-date list of closures, early releases and delays.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3.

University Delays and Closings

Church Delays and Closings

Childcare Delays and Closings

School For Little People — Closing at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Closing at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Southside Youth Senter — Closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.

— Closed Wednesday, Feb. 2. Wee School at First Baptist Church — Early release at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Public Service Delays and Closings

Healthcare Delays and Closings

Other Delays and Closings