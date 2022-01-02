Texoma Delays & Closings for Sunday, January 2, 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold front that has dropped wind chills across most of Texoma in the single digits or lower, accompanied by some snow accumulation, has made driving conditions hazardous.

Some local churches have made the decision to close Sunday, January 2, 2022, due to concerns caused by the inclement weather conditions.

Please find the full list of delays and closings below:

This list will be continually updated and is subject to change.

Texoma Church Delays & Closings

Allendale Baptist Church (Wichita Falls) — All services and activities cancelled

— All services and activities cancelled Beverly Drive United Methodist Church (Wichita Falls) — All services and activities cancelled

— All services and activities cancelled Central Baptist Church (Burkburnett) — Sunday School cancelled, Worship Service at normal time

— Sunday School cancelled, Worship Service at normal time St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (Crowell) — All services and activities cancelled

— All services and activities cancelled St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Quanah) — All services and activities cancelled

Road Conditions

Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings in the area.