TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to fall in Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches and public services are closing their doors for Thursday, February 3, 2022.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

  • Bellevue ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Electra ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Olney ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Petrolia CISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently cancelled and will be reevaluated if necessary.
  • Seymour ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Windthorst ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

  • Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning on Thursday, Feb. 3.

University Delays and Closings

  • North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Wayland Baptist University — Closed, no classes on Thursday, Feb. 3

Church Delays and Closings

  • Agape Church — Services canceled Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Our Redeemer Lutheran Church —  All activities canceled on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Childcare Delays and Closings

Public Service Delays and Closings

  • Archer County Annex and Courthouse — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Clay County Senior Citizens Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Family Life Food Bank (Windthorst) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Health & Human Services Offices (Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon & Graham) — Closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Henrietta City Offices — Closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Iowa Park Friendly Door – Closed Thursday Feb. 3. No Meals on Wheels
  • Meals On Wheels (THE Kitchen WF) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Olney Senior Cub Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Red Door and Green Door Congregate Sites — Closed until Monday, Feb. 7.
  • Wichita County Detention Center — In person visitation suspended, resumes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
  • Wichita Falls Regional Airport — All American Eagle flights in and out canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Healthcare Delays and Closings

  • All Family Chiropractic — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Darpan Kumar, M.D. — Office will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
  • Eid B. Mustafa, M.D. — Office closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Grayline Research Center — Closed Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Kissi Blackwell, M.D. — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. and Friday, Feb. 4.
  • Neurological Surgery Specialist of North Texas — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Pain Rehab Group — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Rose Street Clinic — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Rose Street Spectrum (Wichita Falls & Lawton) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Texoma Direct Primary Care (Burkburnett) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Texoma Primary Care — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • URPG Clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Other Delays and Closings

  • Comanche Nation Casino — Vaccine clinic rescheduled to Thursday, February 10 from 10am-noon. 
  • Elk’s Lodge — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Hospice Wings of Hope and COVID Loss Support Groups — Canceled Thursday, Feb. 3. Available by phone for those who need it.
  • North Texas State Hospital — Job fair postponed until Feb. 10, 2022.
  • Pamlico Air — Delayed opening until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • Sunrise Optimist Club of Wichita Falls — Thursday, Feb. 3 morning meeting canceled.