TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As snow continues to fall in Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches and public services are closing their doors for Thursday, February 3, 2022.
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Bellevue ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Electra ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Olney ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Petrolia CISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. Extra-curricular events for Friday and Saturday are currently cancelled and will be reevaluated if necessary.
- Seymour ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Windthorst ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
- Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning on Thursday, Feb. 3.
University Delays and Closings
- North Central Texas College (Bowie & Graham) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
- Wayland Baptist University — Closed, no classes on Thursday, Feb. 3
Church Delays and Closings
- Agape Church — Services canceled Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — All activities canceled on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Childcare Delays and Closings
Public Service Delays and Closings
- Archer County Annex and Courthouse — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Clay County Senior Citizens Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
- Family Life Food Bank (Windthorst) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Health & Human Services Offices (Archer City, Seymour, Haskell, Bowie, Wichita Falls, Vernon & Graham) — Closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Henrietta City Offices — Closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
- Iowa Park Friendly Door – Closed Thursday Feb. 3. No Meals on Wheels
- Meals On Wheels (THE Kitchen WF) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
- Olney Senior Cub Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Red Door and Green Door Congregate Sites — Closed until Monday, Feb. 7.
- Wichita County Detention Center — In person visitation suspended, resumes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
- Wichita Falls Regional Airport — All American Eagle flights in and out canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3.
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- All Family Chiropractic — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Darpan Kumar, M.D. — Office will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
- Eid B. Mustafa, M.D. — Office closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Grayline Research Center — Closed Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Kissi Blackwell, M.D. — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3. and Friday, Feb. 4.
- Neurological Surgery Specialist of North Texas — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Pain Rehab Group — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Rose Street Clinic — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Rose Street Spectrum (Wichita Falls & Lawton) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Texoma Direct Primary Care (Burkburnett) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Texoma Primary Care — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- URPG Clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Other Delays and Closings
- Comanche Nation Casino — Vaccine clinic rescheduled to Thursday, February 10 from 10am-noon.
- Elk’s Lodge — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Hospice Wings of Hope and COVID Loss Support Groups — Canceled Thursday, Feb. 3. Available by phone for those who need it.
- North Texas State Hospital — Job fair postponed until Feb. 10, 2022.
- Pamlico Air — Delayed opening until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
- Sunrise Optimist Club of Wichita Falls — Thursday, Feb. 3 morning meeting canceled.