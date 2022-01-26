TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Vernon ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late on pavement only.

Quanah ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Crowell ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Electra ISD will be delayed by 2 hours Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Harrold ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Chillicothe ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Northside ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Seymour ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Benjamin ISD will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Buses will run 2 hours late.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Altus Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

