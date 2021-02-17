Texoma Delays & Closings — Thursday, February 18

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After near-record snowfall totals Sunday and record low freezing temperatures Monday, weather and road conditions continue to be a hazard across much of Texoma.

Many area businesses, schools and public services have closed as a result of road, electric, and weather conditions.

In addition, power outages continue to plague the area, with thousands of Texomans without power.

Due to long-lasting power outages across Texoma, some local entities have opened their doors as warming centers for those without electricity.

