Texoma Delays & Closings — Thursday, February 18

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After near-record snowfall totals Sunday and record low freezing temperatures Monday, weather and road conditions continue to be a hazard across much of Texoma.
Many area businesses, schools and public services have closed as a result of road, electric, and weather conditions.
In addition, power outages continue to plague the area, with thousands of Texomans without power.
Due to long-lasting power outages across Texoma, some local entities have opened their doors as warming centers for those without electricity.
University Delays and Closings
- Midwestern State University — closed on Thursday, Feb. 18
Church Delays and Closings
- Nocona Ministries — closed for Thursday, Feb. 18. distribution for A Hand Up will be cancelled
- The Kitchen — The Kitchen and all of its programs will be closed Thursday, Feb. 17