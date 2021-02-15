Texoma Delays & Closings — Tuesday, February 16

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After near-record snowfall totals Sunday and record low freezing temperatures Monday, weather and road conditions continue to be a hazard across much of Texoma.

Many area businesses, schools and public services have closed as a result of road, electric, and weather conditions.

In addition, power outages continue to plague the area, with thousands of Texomans without power.

Due to long-lasting power outages across Texoma, some local entities have opened their doors as warming centers for those without electricity.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

Stay up to date with current weather conditions by utilizing our interactive weather radar, and make sure to check out Texoma’s Weather Authority on Facebook.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Benjamin ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Bowie ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Bryson ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Christ Academy — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 City View ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Crowell ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Electra ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Harrold ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Henrietta ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Holliday ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Midway ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Montague ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Newcastle ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Olney ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Petrolia CISD — Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual

— Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual Prairie Valley ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Quanah ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Saint Jo ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Seymour ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Vernon ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Christian School — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Falls ISD — Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual

— Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees — Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22

— Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22 Windthorst ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Woodson ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

College & University Delays and Closings

Midwestern State University — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual/hybrid classes canceled, traditional virtual classes unaffected

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual/hybrid classes canceled, traditional virtual classes unaffected Vernon College — Campus closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, all classes will be virtual

Childcare Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Children Come First Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 First Christian Child Development Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Southside Youth Senter — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Public Service Delays and Closings

Archer County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, mobile pantry canceled

Health & Wellness Delays and Closings

Nocona General Hospital — COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 23

— COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 23 NGH Rural Health Clinic (Bowie) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona) — Open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Texas Medical Allergy and Chiropractic — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Wichita Falls Podiatry — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Other Delays and Closings

NOV Fiber Glass Systems (Burkburnett) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 St. John the Divine Anglican Church — Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Road Conditions

Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings in the area.