Texoma Delays & Closings — Tuesday, February 16

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After near-record snowfall totals Sunday and record low freezing temperatures Monday, weather and road conditions continue to be a hazard across much of Texoma.
Many area businesses, schools and public services have closed as a result of road, electric, and weather conditions.
In addition, power outages continue to plague the area, with thousands of Texomans without power.
Due to long-lasting power outages across Texoma, some local entities have opened their doors as warming centers for those without electricity.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Archer City ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Benjamin ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Bowie ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Bryson ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Christ Academy — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- City View ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Crowell ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Electra ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Harrold ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Henrietta ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Holliday ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Midway ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Montague ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Newcastle ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Olney ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Petrolia CISD — Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual
- Prairie Valley ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Quanah ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Saint Jo ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Seymour ISD — Virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Vernon ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Wichita Christian School — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Wichita Falls ISD — Student holiday on Tuesday, Feb. 16, staff development will be virtual
- Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees — Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22
- Windthorst ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Woodson ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
- Lawton Public Schools — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
College & University Delays and Closings
- Midwestern State University — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, virtual/hybrid classes canceled, traditional virtual classes unaffected
- Vernon College — Campus closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, all classes will be virtual
Childcare Delays and Closings
- Archer City ISD Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Children Come First Daycare — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- First Christian Child Development Center — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Southside Youth Senter — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
Public Service Delays and Closings
- Archer County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, mobile pantry canceled
Health & Wellness Delays and Closings
- Nocona General Hospital — COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 23
- NGH Rural Health Clinic (Bowie) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona) — Open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Texas Medical Allergy and Chiropractic — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Wichita Falls Podiatry — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
Other Delays and Closings
- NOV Fiber Glass Systems (Burkburnett) — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- St. John the Divine Anglican Church — Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 16
Road Conditions
Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:
