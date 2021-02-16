Texoma Delays & Closings — Wednesday, February 17

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma as thousands still find themselves without electricity, prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.
Due to long-lasting power outages across Texoma, some local entities have opened their doors as warming centers for those without electricity.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Archer City ISD — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Bellevue ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Benjamin ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Bowie ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Bryson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Christ Academy — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- City View ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Crowell ISD — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Electra ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Forestburg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Holliday ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Knox City-O’Brien CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Montague ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Newcastle ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Olney ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Petrolia CISD — Closed for the remainder of the week
- Prairie Valley ISD — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Quanah ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Throckmorton CISD — Closed on and Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Vernon ISD — Delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Wichita Christian School — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
- Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees — Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22
- Woodson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
- Lawton Public Schools — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17
Church Delays and Closings
- Colonial Church of Wichita Falls — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Grace Church of Wichita Falls — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — Closed on Wedneday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
Childcare Delays and Closings
- Archer City ISD Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Children’s Learning Center Pre-K (Burkburnett) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Children’s Corner Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Jack and Jill Daycare Center Denison — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
Public Service Delays and Closings
- 97th District Court Grand Jury Selection Zoom — Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
- Clay County Grand Jury Selection Zoom — rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
- Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Waste Connections — No residential pickup Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Wichita Falls Trash Pickup — No residential pickup Wednesday, Feb. 17
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- OSTC Physical Therapy, MRI Center, Orthopedic Associates — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Medical Office of Dr. Blaine Purcell — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18
Other Delays and Closings
- Howmet Aerospace — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
- Iowa Park RAC — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17
Road Conditions
