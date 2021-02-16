Texoma Delays & Closings — Wednesday, February 17

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma as thousands still find themselves without electricity, prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

Due to long-lasting power outages across Texoma, some local entities have opened their doors as warming centers for those without electricity.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Bellevue ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Benjamin ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Bowie ISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Bryson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Christ Academy — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 City View ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Crowell ISD — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Electra ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Forestburg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Holliday ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Knox City-O’Brien CISD — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 Montague ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Newcastle ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Olney ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Petrolia CISD — Closed for the remainder of the week

— Closed for the remainder of the week Prairie Valley ISD — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Quanah ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Throckmorton CISD — Closed on and Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on and Wednesday, Feb. 17 Vernon ISD — Delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Christian School — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18 Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees — Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22

— Meeting postponed until Monday, Feb. 22 Woodson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Lawton Public Schools — Virtual learning on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Church Delays and Closings

Colonial Church of Wichita Falls — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Grace Church of Wichita Falls — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — Closed on Wedneday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

Childcare Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Children’s Learning Center Pre-K (Burkburnett) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Children’s Corner Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Jack and Jill Daycare Center Denison — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Public Service Delays and Closings

97th District Court Grand Jury Selection Zoom — Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.

— Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. Clay County Grand Jury Selection Zoom — rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

— rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m. Interfaith Outreach Services — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Waste Connections — No residential pickup Wednesday, Feb. 17

— No residential pickup Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wichita Falls Trash Pickup — No residential pickup Wednesday, Feb. 17

Healthcare Delays and Closings

OSTC Physical Therapy, MRI Center, Orthopedic Associates — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Medical Office of Dr. Blaine Purcell — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18

Other Delays and Closings

Howmet Aerospace — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17 Iowa Park RAC — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Road Conditions

