Texoma DPS trooper charged with drug possession, tampering

A former Texas DPS trooper is out on personal recognizance bond Thursday after being booked on two charges apparently connected to drug arrests and seizures in the past months.

Chad Harden, 45, was booked and released Thursday morning on charges in sealed indictments for tampering or fabricating with evidence with intent to impair with an investigation, and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Harden, of Iowa Park, has been involved in scores of traffic stops and drug cases in past years, most along U.S. 287. Hundreds, if not thousands of pounds of marijuana and other drugs were seized along with, in many cases, thousands of dollars in cash.

KFDX began inquiring about this case Wednesday when our newsroom examined recent no bills returned from the grand jury, and noticed case after case of drug cases being dismissed.

How many are directly related to Harden we have yet to learn, but we have put in calls to officials for answers.