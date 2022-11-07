TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Secretary of State in Texas has released early voting turnout totals for each county in Texas.

In Wichita County, if as many people vote on Election Day as voted early, the county will see about 50% total voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.

The County Clerk’s Office in Wichita County said 19,822 of the almost 79,000 registered voters went to early voting polling locations to cast their ballots before Election Day, about 25% voter turnout.

This compares to about 33,000 early voters, or 41%, in the 2020 Presidential general election, and to 29% early turnout in the last round of midterm elections in 2018.

Around Texoma, early voting turnout ranged from a low of 19% in Throckmorton County to a high of 43% in Foard County.

Please find below the number of registered voters in each county that cast a ballot during early voting, either in-person or by mail-in ballot:

County Registered Voters In-Person Mail-In % Turnout Archer 6,557 1,988 90 31.69% Baylor 2,381 781 26 33.89% Clay 8,066 1,827 98 23.87% Foard 824 357 1 43.45% Hardeman 2,459 487 26 20.86% Montague 14,661 4,911 188 34.78% Throckmorton 1,218 213 13 19.38% Wichita 78,794 19,822 1,134 26.60% Wilbarger 8,360 1,620 223 22.05% Young 11,884 3,563 — 29.98% All early voting figures courtesy Texas Secretary of State’s website

