Texoma family debuts new store

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new Texoma store had their grand opening Monday with a small town goal in mind.

GypC Ink is family owned and will strive to give locals in and around Holliday a go-to place for all their needs.

“We’re small town people, she grew up in Archer City, got grandkids in Holliday, we have another business in Iowa Park, Henrietta, all the local towns, we’re that kind of people to be able to do this in Holliday for us is very exciting,” owner Stephanie Reynolds said.

And they are eager to get the doors open.

“All of our background was in 100% screen printing, it kind of blew up with the Holliday people, they have definitely backed us and have been super supportive and so you put that first Holliday shirt out there and people went nuts,” owner Jessica Casey said.

Since they have all of the equipment they need in the store, they are ready to offer people in and all around Holliday their variety of products that they have.

“I think to be able to do that here is great and to be able to tell surronding areas within close driving proximity that we’d love to do some stuff for you too,” Reynolds said.

“The reason it’s so fun is all of it’s changeable, we have bags we have towels we have aprons we have purses, we have everything, it can be monogramed or changed to fit their custom style,” Casey said.

Giving people all around Texoma a local small town shop to get customized apparel.

“That’s huge for us because as I said earlier we come from a small town so to be able to come in, in a small town and offer something that currently they don’t have, you know a place to get a last minute gift,” Reynolds said.

Just about everything in the store is customizable and they have all colors ready to go… So whatever you need, they have it and most of the time can work with any ideas you have in just a matter of minutes.

GypC Ink will have a grand opening week that will have new deals every day throughout the week.