Texoma family in need of help for boy battling rare liver disease

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma boy is battling the most common cause of liver transplantation in children living in the US according to Children’s National. Now, the family is looking for help with the financial burden.

Jaxson Thompson was born on April 1, 2013, but shortly after his birth, he was diagnosed with two different diseases.

“He was born with Cystic Fibrosis, and at the age of about 4 weeks, we discovered he had Biliary Atresia, which is a liver disease that causes the liver not to function properly on its own,” Thompson’s grandmother Geanie Allen said.

Biliary Atresia is uncommon, in fact, it’s a disease that occurs once in every 18,000 births, according to Children’s National.

“It’s a rare disorder in which children are born with a scarring condition,” Gastroenterologist Dr. Louis J. Wilson MD said. “We don’t know why. It can be from viruses or toxins they are exposed to in the uterus or it can be genetic.”

Thompson has been on the liver transplant list since about September 2017, but with his liver disease progressing, they are going to Cincinnati to get a liver evaluation.

Allen said Thompson and his family will leave on Nov. 10 to be in Cincinnati by Nov. 12, and they will stay about five days while they wait on the test.

“He’ll go through a very rigorous series of tests,” Allen said. “That will allow us to see what placement he needs to be on that list.”

Through it all, Allen said they’ve leaned on faith to get them through.

“We’ve asked god strength through the whole thing because if it wasn’t for him, I don’t think we would have made it as far as we have,” Allen said. “Just our faith in the good lord above and our family as a unit. That’s what it takes to get through something like this.”

In the end, Allen said she hopes Thompson will get the liver transplant that he needs so he can start living a normal life.

A benefit to help raise money for the family will be Nov. 9, 2019, at the Broken Wheel Bar in Rush Springs, Oklahoma.

There will be a poker run, and the first bike out will be at 11 a.m. It is $20 first hand and an additional $5. Registration is at 10 a.m. There will be a hog dinner for $10 a plate along with a silent auction, capped off by entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight.