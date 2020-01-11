Texoma farmer featured on Disney+ show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve watched any Disney+ lately, you might have seen this Texoma farmer on an episode of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.”

Folks may already recognize Cowboy Kent Rollins from his appearances on chopped or his YouTube channel with his wife Shannon.

With almost 850,000 YouTube subscribers, Rollins is no stranger to being behind the camera by now, and Rollins showed off his authentic cowboy coffee to Goldblum and an even bigger audience.

“He told me, he said ‘you know, I haven’t drank a cup of coffee in four or five years,'” Rollins said. “I said ‘Boy, it’s a good day to start, we’ll get you buzzed up to where you’re ready to go,’ but when you do cowboy coffee like I told him, and you boil it right, you break down the tannin in the bean which breaks down the acid and makes it a great smooth coffee. He said ‘This is actually really good coffee.'”

You can check out Cowboy Kent Rollins on YouTube or episode nine of “The World According to Jeff Goldbloom” which is already out now.