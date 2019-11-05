Texoma farmers learn more about industrial hemp at conference

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the 2018 Farm Bill and the state law passed in Texas this past session, hemp, formerly banned as a form of marijuana, will soon be little different than growing wheat, corn or other crops.

But will it be a profitable crop for North Texas farmers, either for its seed, oil or fiber? Could it be one of those crops that becomes an alternative or supplement to other crops like cotton? Could the price crash if the supply overwhelms demand?

Those are just some of the questions farmers and others had at a hemp conference today at Sikes Lake Center hosted by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

There, farmers learned more not only on the cultivation of the industrial hemp plant but also other related subjects, such as laws and regulations.

Despite all the anticipation about this new agricultural commodity, farmers were reminded there are still legal and regulatory steps to be completed before it’s legal to plant.

“The next major step for Texas will be for the Texas Department of Ag to develop the rules, the guidelines, the testing procedures, the feed structure. And those will be submitted to USDA and will require USDA approval or if they have some questions, then TDA, ” said Dr. Calvin Trostle professor and Agronomist at Texas A&M. “We’ll rework what the Texas plan is and then we’ll eventually have workable rules for Texas and then myself.”

Trostle went on to say, “I work for the texas a&m ag program. I will have to be licensed just like any of our growers would be.

All the regulations are expected to be in place for the 2020 growing season, when we may find out just how much may be planted in Texoma.

For more information on the proposed rules for industrial hemp click here.