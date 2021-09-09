Texoma Gives 2021: Area nonprofits say money raised is vital to continue mission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Area nonprofit leaders said Texomans have been quite generous with their giving this past year but many of them are still in dire need of support.

They hope very much money raised during today’s annual Texoma Gives, that just wrapped, will allow them to go on supporting those in our community who depend on them.

Child Care Partners‘ executive director Keri Goins said the organization is struggling to meet all of the needs of all of the children in the community and that’s why your donations to the century-old organization’s $17,000 goal were vital.

“Last year was a very scary time and quite frankly it feels like this year is even scarier than it was last year,” Goins said. “Everybody is scholarshipped so they only pay based on their income so donations to child care partners help fill that gap so it helps protect children and strengthen families in our community.”

Also working to protect area children are folks with Southern Grit Advocacy.

Those with the organization, like Executive Director Vicky Payne, educate the public about human trafficking.

Their Texoma gives goal was $35,000 to go toward those efforts.

“We’re out here today passing out personal safety rules for kids and child I.D. kits, parents and grandparents can pick those up,” Payne said.

The ladies with the Junior League of Wichita Falls hoped to hit a $15,000 goal in their pink pantry campaign.

Sierra Trenhaile, with the nonprofit, said period poverty is a national issue and they hope to meet the needs of young girls who could potentially miss out on school or other activities because of the lack of hygiene products they need.

“Inside the bags, every girl who needs it will be given a bag with some feminine hygiene products in it, a hair tie because as girls you never know when you need one and when you need one you never have one,” Trenhaile said.

Trenhaile, Goins and Payne said they are grateful for Texoma’s support in their initiatives as they continue to do their part to support those who need them most in the community.

To see what these non-profit organizations raised this year during Texoma Gives and the more than 200 others, follow this link.