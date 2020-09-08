Texoma Gives: Hands to Hands Community Fund says every dollar counts

One organization hoping to get some well-needed donations for the organizations they support is Hands to Hands Community Fund.

Nonprofits like the Arc of Wichita Falls, Camp Fire, CASA, The Children’s Aid Society and Straight Street are just some hoping to receive donations to keep what Executive Director Nancy Brown said are unique services, going.

“Seven of our eight agencies serve children and most of those are at-risk children so without these dollars there will be many many children who will be in somewhat peril without these programs,” Brown said.

Brown said she understands, just like these nonprofits, residents are struggling as a result of COVID-19 but said every dollar counts.