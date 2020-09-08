Texoma Gives: Help The Kitchen continue its mission to feed the elderly

All year round area non-profits look to Texomans to support them, either monetarily or through volunteering.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All year round area non-profits look to Texomans to support them, either monetarily or through volunteering.

But on one day of the year everyone can help numerous causes on one giant day of giving.

The Kitchen has been feeding the elderly and homebound in our community for more than 50 years but the non-profit can only fulfill their mission through donations.

Doris Johnson and her husband Otis have been clients of Meals on Wheels for about four years and said the nutritious meals they receive have been a great help.

“[if] It wasn’t for Meals on Wheels I don’t know what I would do,” Doris Johnson said. “They come in and they bring it in and it’s hot and we don’t have to warm it up or nothing just sit down and eat it and enjoy it and I love it, I don’t want it to stop.”

But to continue to serve satisfied clients like Doris The Kitchen Board Chairperson, and volunteer herself, Sandra Ross said the organization needs help from community members.

“We’ve had some wonderful donors step up and offer some matching grant dollars, some matching funds as much as 20,000 so every dollar that people give this time we hope to be able to double that,” Ross said.

Ross said there is no better time to donate to support people like Doris and Otis especially with the 34% increase in the number of clients the organization has been seeing during the pandemic.

“I’m so thankful for the people that donate their time to bring it, and that’s a blessing from God,” Doris Johnson said.

The hope is Texoman’s monetary gifts on this year’s day of giving will keep Meals on Wheels and many other nonprofits going for yet another year.

In addition to donating on The Kitchen’s page on Texoma Gives’ website, you can pull up to the tent and heart-shaped tarp in their parking lot where they will be accepting checks, cash and change on Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Texoma Gives kicks off Thursday at 6:00 a.m., find a full list of participating non profits here.