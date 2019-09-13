Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 200 Texoma nonprofits worked to raise awareness and money for their organizations during the 4th annual Texoma Gives.

Just like that, it was off to the races for 16-hours as non-profits worked for donations.

“Wichita Falls and the surrounding area have a lot of non-profits per capita and so there is a lot of competition for dollars, it’s nice to have everybody be able to get support kind of globally, all at once,” Art Council Wichita Falls gallery manager Kristine Thueson said.

Texoma Gives is the largest day of giving in the area.

“It gets them money and resources that all they need but also name recognition because you don’t just need money, you also need almost all these organizations need volunteers,” Rep. James Frank said.

A number of organizations rely on the recognition and donations Texoma Gives offers.

“Everything we have here is a donation or someone came and worked to get it done,” Whispers of Hope founder and executive director Mary Pearce said.

For every group, the need is different. First Step provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“We are actually trying to raise 30,000 dollars, that’s our goal to replace one of our vehicles that we have at our shelter that transports our clients,” First Step executive director Michelle Turnbow said.

Museum of North Texas History officials showed off the project they completed using 2018 Texoma gives donations on Thursday.

This year their funds will be put toward field trip programs that 1,300 kids were a part of in March and April alone.

“We wanna make sure that they all get a great little kid’s bag, it’s got some coloring sheets, some crayons, some fun activities in it and we wanna add some more activities that we can do with the field trips, but we need a little extra help to do that 1,300 kids is a lot and we don’t wanna turn any kid down,” Museum of North Texas History executive director Madeleine Calcote said.

A day to give back to non-profits that often may impact you, and a way for them to continue their legacy in Texoma.

Be sure to keep up with us here for updated totals.

Click here to see how much each organization raised.