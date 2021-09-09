Texoma Gives less than $60,000 away from fundraising goal with 4 hours left

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With just over four hours remaining, Texoma Gives only needs about $60,000 more to meet its fundraising goal of $1.5 million.

Donations for Texoma Gives continue until 10 p.m. Thursday, September 9, and so far over 4,543 donors have contributed $1,440,811 to 190 local nonprofit organizations.

The goal is to raise $1.5 million for local nonprofits by 10 p.m. tonight, but that can only happen with your help!

And, at this pace, we may just blow the goal out of the water!

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Local Nonprofits Participating in Texoma Gives

The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.