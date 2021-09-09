Texoma Gives over halfway to reaching $1.5 million goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Six hours have come and gone, and as of noon on Thursday, September 9, over $870,000 has been raised for local nonprofits during Texoma Gives.

Texoma Gives kicked off Thursday morning at 6 a.m. and had eclipsed the halfway mark to their $1.5 million at around 11:30 a.m.

By noon, $873,197 has been raised by 2,558 donors for 185 local nonprofits, and there are still then hours left to reach the $1.5 million fundraising goal.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Local Nonprofits Participating in Texoma Gives

The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.