Texoma Gives surpasses $1 million raised for local nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives has received over $1 million in donations from nearly 3,000 donors, all to benefit local nonprofit organizations… and they’re not done yet.

Donations for Texoma Gives continue until 10 p.m. Thursday night, and so far over 2,988 donors have contributed $1,001,763 to 186 local nonprofit organizations.

The goal is to raise $1.5 million for local nonprofits by 10 p.m. tonight, but that can only happen with your help!

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Local Nonprofits Participating in Texoma Gives

The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.