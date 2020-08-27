Texoma Gives: Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As COVID-19 continues many folks are still struggling to get basic necessities, and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hoping to take food off of the stress list.

For Texoma Gives Day the WFAFB is asking for the community to help reach their goal of $30,000 to help the friends and neighbors in need in the 12 county area the food bank services.

With the help of the community, the WFAFB is hoping to inch closer to their vision of a hunger-free community, if you would like to help and show pride in your local food bank you can purchase a T-shirt and cap at the WFAFB website.

Texoma Gives Day is September 10, 2020, and you can visit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank office located at 1230 Midwestern Parkway to donate or purchase a cap and shirt in person.