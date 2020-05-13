Texoma graduations plans set for seniors

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As the academic school year winds down, several area school officials are hoping to celebrate seniors with safe graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing.

Wichita Falls ISD will hold ceremonies for all three high schools over three days at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Rider will graduate on June 4

will graduate on June 4 Wichita Falls High School will graduate on June 5

will graduate on June 5 Hirschi will graduate on June 6

Friday, May 15 is a big day for graduations.

Seymour will graduate at 9 a.m. at Fair Park Stadium.

will graduate at 9 a.m. at Fair Park Stadium. Bellevue will graduate their own seniors Friday at 7 p.m. at the baseball field.

will graduate their own seniors Friday at 7 p.m. at the baseball field. Olney graduation will be at 7 p.m. at the Olney football field.

graduation will be at 7 p.m. at the Olney football field. Archer City graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Football Stadium.

Harrold will have their ceremony Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at Ron Brandon Field.

Friday, May 22, is a huge day for graduations.

Graham’s graduation will take place at Newton Field at 6:30 p.m.

graduation will take place at Newton Field at 6:30 p.m. Bowie’s graduation will be at 8 p.m. at Jackrabbit Stadium.

graduation will be at 8 p.m. at Jackrabbit Stadium. Henrietta bearcats will graduate at 8 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium at Moffett-Dodson field at 1 p.m.

bearcats will graduate at 8 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium at Moffett-Dodson field at 1 p.m. Chillicothe’s seniors will walk the stage at _ .

seniors will walk the stage at . Quanah seniors will walk at Indian Stadium at 7 p.m.

seniors will walk at Indian Stadium at 7 p.m. Petrolia Pirate seniors will graduate at 8:30 p.m. at the CISD football field.

Saturday, May 23, Vernon seniors will have their ceremony at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 29, a other seniors will get their chance to celebrate.

Holliday eagles graduation is at 8 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

eagles graduation is at 8 p.m. at Eagle Stadium. Nocona seniors will graduate at 8 p.m. at Jack Crain Stadium.

seniors will graduate at 8 p.m. at Jack Crain Stadium. Burkburnett will graduate their seniors at 8 p.m. at the football stadium.

On Friday, June 5 several schools will hold graduation ceremonies.



Iowa Park will hold graduation at 8 p.m. at Hawk Stadium.

will hold graduation at 8 p.m. at Hawk Stadium. Electra’s graduation will be at 8 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

On Saturday, June 6, City View will hold graduation at 9 a.m. at the football field.

On Friday, June 19, Christ Academy will host graduation. The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the high school education building.