Texoma high schools prepare for graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In spite of school closures, Texoma high schools still have plans for graduation ceremonies.

Whether it’s in May or July, the class of 2020 is going to get a graduation they’ll never forget.

“I know that they’re working super hard on just trying to get us in a place that is as close to a normal graduation and as close to a normal senior year as they can,” Archer City High School valedictorain Tessa Brooks said.

Several Texoma high schools have left it up to the seniors. to decided whether they want to graduate in May with social distancing measures or at a later date.

“I hope they push it back,” Archer City High School salutatorian Breanna Howard said. “I really would want them to push it back but it’s up to our class. So it just depends on what everybody else wants to do.”

Iowa Park High has pushed their graduation back to July and Nocona will have theirs on the original date with some changes for social distancing. Vernon and Archer City are having their seniors vote.

But even with a delayed graduation, it won’t be the same.

“I’m really sad about graduation because I’ve been looking forward to it since I was really little. It’s like I really want the traditional one,” Howard said.

“I was looking forward to graduation because I had a lot of family that was supposed to come in. So it’s kind of a bummer not being able to celebrate what we worked so hard for just about 12 years,” Brooks said.

But a delayed graduation is still a celebration.

“I talked to a few of my friends and I know that they just wanna get it over with and like… Have it and I’m like ‘no I really wanna do it.’ like at the end of the year so that we can actually be together and like turn each other’s tassels and like have like our last moment together.”

Local educators are sad that they couldn’t see their students but they’re excited to send their seniors off on a high note.