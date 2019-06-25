Texoma law enforcement taking part in special leadership training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Over the next two days, Texoma law enforcement will be improving their leadership skills.

Courageous Leadership is the name of the course put on by Law Officer.
The program was founded by Major Travis Yates of the Tulsa Police Department. He said he founded the program after hearing the story of an officer who was affected by poor leadership. Yates said good leadership doesn’t have to just exist at the top, but rather, throughout the whole department.

“Every single person has influence over somebody,” Yates said. Every single person can lead. So, we’ve tried to make the class about that.”

Yates’s classes have been taught in 47 states, as well as internationally.

