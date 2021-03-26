Texoma literary giant Larry McMurtry dies at 84

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma literary giant Larry McMurtry has died at 84.

According to an article in the Hollywood Reporter, his rep Amanda Lundberg confirmed his death on Thursday.

McMurtry was a Texoma-based, Oscar and Pulitzer Prize-winning screenwriter and novelist most known for films such as The Last Picture Show and Brokeback Mountain, as well the television show Lonesome Dove.

His first novel Horseman, Pass By was published when he was at the age of 25. It went on to inspire the movie Hud.

The Archer City native was first nominated for an Academy Award in 1972 for Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium for The Last Picture Show. He went on to receive an Oscar for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for his work on Brokeback Mountain.

Previous President Barack Obama gave McMurtry the National Humanities Medal in 2015.

McMurtry’s novel Lonesome Dove received a Pulitzer Prize and was adapted into a popular television show.